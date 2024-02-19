Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Kitchen Tool For Cereal & Popcorn Lovers (SCO-423)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I don't like the dust that accumulates on the bottom of a cereal box or biting down on un-popped popcorn kernels. I thought there should be a simple way to sift them out," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the

SiFTY. My design enables you to enjoy a bowl of cereal or popcorn without worrying about the dust or kernels."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy way to separate cereal dust from flakes and un-popped kernels from popcorn. In doing so, it offers a viable alternative to using a colander or other means of separating. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enables individuals to enjoy a better tasting bowl of cereal or safely eat popcorn. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

