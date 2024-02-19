Global Veterinary Medicine Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Veterinary Medicine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Veterinary Medicine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's“Veterinary Medicine Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the veterinary medicine market size is predicted to reach $42.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

The growth in the veterinary medicine market is due to the increase in number of pet owners. North America region is expected to hold the largest veterinary medicine market share. Major players in the veterinary medicine market include Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ceva Sante Animale, Virbac.

Veterinary Medicine Market Segments

.By Product: Drugs, Vaccines, Medical feed additives

.By Animal Type: Companion animals, Livestock animals

.By Route of Administration: Oral route, Parental route, Topical route

.By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Hospital pharmacies, Retail veterinary pharmacies

.By End-use: Reference Laboratories, Point-of-Care Testing/In-House Testing, Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Other End-users

.By Geography: The global veterinary medicine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Veterinary medicine refers to the field of medicine that includes the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of ailments in animals.

The main products of veterinary medicine are drugs, vaccines, and medical feed additives. Drugs refer to medications that are pharmacologically active chemicals that are given to animals when they are ill and improve animal health and development. The animals, such as companion and livestock animals, are administered through oral, parental, and topical routes of administration and are distributed through various distribution channels, including veterinary hospital pharmacies and retail veterinary pharmacies, used by various end-users such as reference laboratories, point-of-care testing/in-house testing, veterinary hospitals and clinics, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Veterinary Medicine Market Characteristics

3. Veterinary Medicine Market Trends And Strategies

4. Veterinary Medicine Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Veterinary Medicine Market Size And Growth

......

27. Veterinary Medicine Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Veterinary Medicine Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

