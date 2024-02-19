The Minka Group Is Unveiling MINKA REIMAGINED As The Industry Is Talking About Their Designer Collaborations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- The Minka teamCORONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Minka Group is announcing the details for the unveiling of MINKA REIMAGINED. As the industry is talking about their newest designer collaborations with Dann Foley, and Michael McHale, alongside their wildly successful creative partnership with their first licensor, nationally recognized Luxury Interior Designer Robin Baron.“The Minka Group is thrilled to unveil the exciting evolution of our brands with the introduction of MINKA REIMAGINED,' Tim Flannery, President of Minka Group, shared, 'This transformative theme symbolizes our commitment to excellence, joining escalated designs, new collections, and upgraded materials, to deliver an unparalleled experience for our customers and consumers. MINKA REIMAGiNED is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, and goes beyond a mere collection, it's a testament to our reason for being hardwired into our DNA. We believe that every space needs to be adorned with lighting fixtures that transcend the ordinary, creating an environment that resonates with style and substance.”At the recent Lightovation, The Minka Group introduced 340+ new products, and over 40 new collections, that are due to arrive in mid-February to Mid-March of this year and were imbued with International influence and craftsmanship from the Philippines, India, Italy, and Vietnam. Their brand offers all of its lighting companies Minka-Lavery®, Minka-Aire®, Metropolitan Lighting®, and George Kovacs® together in one location within Dallas Market Center, in the Trademart Building in Showroom TM 4103, and also announced a new exciting digital Trend Guide for further inspiration.The Minka team commented,“We could not be happier with the evolution of our company and we invite all of our customers and consumers to experience MINKA REIMAGINED, as you explore our enhanced offerings. We are confident that this evolution will not only elevate your perception of our brands but to provide you with a selection that resonates with the discerning tastes of your clientele.”“Minka is a top global lighting brand, and their flagship showroom in Dallas is a destination for lighting retailers during Lightovation and for interior designers year-round.' Cindy Morris, President and CEO of Dallas Market Center, commented, 'They are an innovative company, which is why this forward-thinking approach for showcasing all their brands together including their newest collections and collaborations makes such good business sense. They are making it even easier for the customer seeking products that are innovative, stylish, and of the highest quality.” Dallas Market Center's Lightovation event is renowned as the International Home of Lighting and has become the ultimate resource where thousands of lighting professionals go to find comprehensive collections of lighting including indoor and outdoor, decorative and architectural, plus ceiling fans, controls, light sources, and smart and connected lighting systems for both residential and commercial interiors.In addition to MINKA REIMAGED, The Minka Group is excited to share news regarding their newest licensed collections in collaboration with 2024 ARTS Award winner for product design, Dann Foley, president and founder of Dann Foley Lifestyle® and Foley & Stinnette Interior Design, and Michael McHale, founder of his namesake company Michael McHale Designs (MMD). MMD is widely known for its lighting designs and has spent nearly two decades creating exquisite lighting for residential and commercial interiors and has worked with some of the most prestigious clients in the nation.Dann Foley commented,“Working with a lighting company with an amazing commitment to design, quality, and technology is a dream come true. The Minka Reimagined initiative will remind the entire world that they are the innovative force to be recognized with and with my new licensing agreement, I plan to add to that excitement by launching portable lighting options across all Minka brands.”“I'm really excited to be working with Minka on this next phase of my lighting journey. Even with the seemingly endless number of fixtures out there, lighting design is still an underdeveloped art form. There are so many great ideas and forms that haven't been tried. And that was true even when our light sources were limited to conventional bulbs. With the advent of new LED technologies, the possibilities for innovative new lighting forms are just incredibly vast. I'm very excited to be a part of that creative conversation with the backing of such a major player in the lighting industry as Minka.” said Michael McHale of The Minka Group and his new collaboration.The Minka Group's new designer collaborations are fueled by the success of the Robin Baron x Minka Group's Lighting Collection which initially launched in January 2022 and introduced fashion-forward lighting sconces, pendants, and dazzling chandeliers in multiple sizes and distinctive finishes. This collection is named as an homage to neighborhoods in Robin's hometown of New York: The Astor, Chelsea, Gramercy, SoHo, Sutton, Tribeca, Yorkville, NoHo, North Fork, and Watermill Collections - each entirely unique and features brilliant and bold styles. Robin Baron's Lighting Collection with Minka expanded in January 2024 and debuted additional spectacular families of lighting with several new collections inspired by the French Riviera and named after iconic cities: Marseille, Batignolles, and Saint-Martin with products that include exquisite chandeliers, pendants, sconces, with more designs to come.AboutMinka Group® has grown to become a leader in the decorative lighting industry and is a go-to brand for decorative lighting, ceiling fans, and home décor categories. As a company, they pride themselves on the quality and workmanship of each and every fixture they produce. Operating on two continents, the Minka Group® family is elevating the way they operate, and distribute and is leading the way in quality, product development, and in design styles that are available in a broad range of price points.The Minka Group's product categories include indoor and outdoor lighting, fans, and fixtures and their products are available at retailers and dealers across the country. Minka prides itself on quality and workmanship of every single fixture they produces with a broad range of price point offerings under the brand names, Minka-Lavery®, Minka-Aire®, Metropolitan Lighting®, and George Kovacs® as well as several nationally recognized private label brands. Each of their brands includes an impressive distribution within consumer and trade industries while successfully operating on multiple continents. To discover their brands by visiting MinkaGroup.###

