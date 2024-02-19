(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Hose Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Industrial Hose Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Industrial Hose Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the industrial hose market size is predicted to reach $18.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

The growth in the industrial hose market is due to rapid urbanization. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial hose market share. Major players in the industrial hose market include Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Saint-Gobain S.A.

Industrial Hose Market Segments

.By Type: Hydraulic Hoses, Layflat Hose, Wras Hose, Oil Resistant Hose, Corrugated Hoses, Stripwound, Thermo-Duct, Other Types

.By Material Type: Rubber, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Metal, Thermoplastics, Composite, Silicone, Other Material Types

.By Wire Type: Wire Braided, Spiral Wire

.By Pressure: Low Pressure (Less Than 3000 Psi), Medium Pressure (Between 3000 to 6000), High Pressure (More Than 6000)

.By Industry: Oil and Gas, Water, Agriculture, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Mining, Other Industries

.By Geography: The global industrial hose market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An industrial hose refers to a flexible tube-shaped pipeline used for conveying materials, wastewater and debris, crude petroleum, mortar and concrete, fuel, gas, water, and chemicals to a desired point used for industrial applications.

