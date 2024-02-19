TN To Give Payroll Subsidy To Companies Employing Women, Transgenders, Differently-Abled

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government will introduce a special payroll incentive scheme to increase women employment in industries and also to attract Global Capability Centres (GCC) Thangam Thenarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, said here on Monday.

Presenting the state budget for 2024-25, Thenarasu said the state has the highest contribution to the number of women working in industries in India and with significant gender parity in its labour ecosystem.

"The government will introduce a special scheme to incentivise additional women employment in the state. This scheme will offer a payroll subsidy of 10 per cent of the salary of women, differently-abled and transgender employees for two years to all new industrial units providing direct employment to over 500 such individuals from Tamil Nadu," he said.

In addition, creches for infant children will be established in all major SIPCOT industrial estates under public-private partnership to support working women.

A new tailor-made skill training programme will be introduced to facilitate women willing to re-enter the job market after taking a sabbatical for reasons such as marriage and pregnancy, Thenarasu said.

Thenarasu also said in order to make Tamil Nadu the prime destination for Global Capability Centres (GCC) in India, the state will incentivise the creation of high paying jobs in new GCCs by providing a payroll subsidy of 30 per cent in the first year, 20 per cent in the second year and 10 per cent in the third year for jobs with pay above Rs 1,00,000 per month.

The government will also facilitate setting up of GCCs in Coimbatore and Madurai.

