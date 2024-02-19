Vistra Receives Approval From Federal Energy Regulatory Commission On Energy Harbor Acquisition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This marks the final regulatory approval needed in the acquisition process



IRVING, Texas, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Vistra (NYSE: VST ) has now received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to acquire Energy Harbor.

Vistra announced last March

that the purchase of Energy Harbor, which includes a 4,000-megawatt nuclear generation fleet and retail business of ~1 million customers, presents a unique opportunity to accelerate the growth of Vistra's zero-carbon generation portfolio.

FERC's approval, which was received Friday afternoon, was the last regulatory approval needed for the companies to close the transaction.

Vistra anticipates closing in the coming weeks.

About

Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST ) is a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. With operations in 20 states and the District of Columbia, Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, and efficient power generation. Learn more at vistracorp .

