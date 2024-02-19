Inventhelp Inventor Develops Exterior Fire Sprinkler System (SCO-421)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system that would provide a fast and effective means of saturating a structure with a water-based foam fire retardant to prevent it from being engulfed by a wildfire," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the FOAM BOT/ FOAM DOME/ BLAZIN BLANKET "FIRE PREVENTIONS". My design could help prevent the complete destruction of a house or building."

The invention provides an effective method and apparatus for protecting a premises against wildfires. In doing so, it would saturate the structure and the area around it in the event of an advancing wildfire. As a result, it helps reduce damage and it provides added protection and peace of mind. It also guarantees access to security while on vacation. The invention features a versatile and adaptable design that is easy to activate via Wi-Fi so it is ideal for households and commercial buildings in areas prone to wildfires. Additionally, it can be produced in three different versions including the Foam Bot, the Foam Dome, and the Blazin Blanket.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-SCO-421, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp