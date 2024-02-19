Perfusion Bioreactor Market Size To Grow USD 1270.7 Million By 2029 At A CAGR Of 9.3% | Valuates Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANGALORE, India, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfusion Bioreactor Market

is Segmented by Type (Small Scale (Less Than 100 Liters), Mid-Scale (100 Liters to 1,000 Liters), Large Scale (More Than 1,000 Liters)), by Application (Biopharmaceutical, Biotechnology)

The Global Perfusion Bioreactor Market was valued at USD 677 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1270.7 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Claim Your Free Sample Now:

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Perfusion Bioreactor Market:

Growing demand in the biopharmaceutical production sector, where these bioreactors provide benefits including increased cell densities, shortened processing times, and better product quality, is the main driver of the perfusion bioreactor market's development. Further driving market expansion are developments in tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and cell therapy, which are bolstered by ongoing technical improvements, regulatory backing, and rising investments in biotechnology R&D.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now!

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE PERFUSION BIOREACTOR MARKET :

The market for perfusion bioreactors is expanding due in large part to the growing need for biopharmaceuticals. The manufacturing of biologics is becoming a greater priority for pharmaceutical firms due to the growth in chronic illnesses and the demand for more potent therapies. Perfusion bioreactors are essential in the production of biopharmaceuticals because they provide benefits such as increased cell densities, shorter processing times, and better product quality.

The need for cutting-edge bioprocessing technologies like perfusion bioreactors is being driven by the quickly developing fields of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. These bioreactors are essential for the production of complex tissue constructions because they give cultivated cells a constant supply of nutrients and oxygen.

The perfusion bioreactor market is rising due to the increasing interest in cell-based treatments for treating a range of ailments, such as cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular issues. In order to fulfill the growing need for cell-based therapeutics, perfusion bioreactors facilitate the large-scale synthesis of therapeutic cells with improved viability and functioning. Additionally, the capacity to constantly cultivate cells in regulated environments is critical to preserving the efficacy and stability of cell treatments, which propels market expansion even more.

Own It Today – Buy Now!

PERFUSION BIOREACTOR MARKET SHARE :

Key companies in the global perfusion bioreactor market include Eppendorf AG, Pall, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher, among others. Over 50% of all manufacturers worldwide are in the top five.

With a share of over 40%, North America is the largest market. Asia-Pacific and Europe are next, both with shares over 40%.

Purchase Regional Report :

Key Players :



Sartorius

Thermo Fisher

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Pall

Eppendorf

ZETA

3D Biotek

Infors HT

Applikon Biotechnology

Bioengineering AG

Cell Culture Company

Zellwerk GmbH PBS Biotech Inc.

Purchase Chapters :



SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

-

Microbioreactor System Market

-

Line Reactor market

is projected to reach USD 220.2 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 167.5 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 3.9% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

-

The Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) market was valued at USD 3307.4 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 4200.2 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

-

Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) market

size is expected to reach USD 3176.7 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2029.

-

Algae Photobioreactor Market

-

Moving Bed Biofilm Reactors Market

-

Single-Use Bioreactors (SUB) market

was valued at USD 212 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 267.4 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

-

Hollow Fiber Bioreactors Market

-

Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor in Wastewater Treatment Market

-

Lab Scale Bioreactor market

size is expected to reach USD 4337.5 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2029.

-

Tubular Photobioreactor Market

-

Membrane Bioreactor Systems market

was valued at USD 3307.4 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 4996.5 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

-

Mini Bioreactor System Market

-

Micro Bioreactor System Market

revenue was USD 134.7 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 276.7 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

-

Bioreactors market

size is estimated to be worth USD 1523.1 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2154.4 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.0% during the review period.

-

SIP Fermenter Market

-

Automated Cell Culture Equipment

-

Photobioreactors (PBRs) Market

-

Rocking Bioreactors Market

-

Bioreactor Perfusion Systems Market

-

Perfusion Culture System Market

-

Cell Perfusion Market

-

Microcarrier Culture Bioreactor Market

-

3D Perfusion Bioreactor System market

is projected to reach USD 320.2 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 201 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 7.2% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website:



Blog:

Pinterest:

Twitter:

Facebook:









Logo:

SOURCE Valuates Reports