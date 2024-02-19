Global IC Packaging Market To Surpass USD 77.89 Billion By 2030 Driven By Increasing Government Support

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SkyQuest projects that the global IC packaging market will attain a value of USD 77.89 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.37% during the forecast period (2023-2030). Increasing government support is expected to drive the global IC packaging markets. For example, the Creating Supportive Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for the United States Act for the United States provides investments and incentives to support U.S. production. semiconductor development, research progress, and security of supply are established.

Westford, USA, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing use of AI-based applications in a variety of industries (such as healthcare, telecommunications, energy, finance, transportation, agriculture, construction, aerospace, and defense) will open new opportunities for semiconductor manufacturers and those provided by accelerating AI systems, and increasing chip performance, reducing the cost of design and manufacturing. Through these increases, it will also improve semiconductor manufacturing in the global IC packaging market .

This strong demand for ICs for applications worldwide is causing a shortage of ICs in the global IC packaging market. The global IC packaging industry is likely to face challenges in the future. Beyond these, natural disasters such as the drought in Taiwan also put the country's IC industry in crisis. So, these are the factors that are posing a challenge to market growth.

Prominent Players of Global IC Packaging Market



Powertech Technology Inc.

UTAC Holdings Ltd.

Chipbond Technology Corporation

King Yuan Electronics Co., Ltd.

TongFu Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

Nepes Corporation

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.

Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

JCET Group Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Wire Bonding Segment to Dominate Market Owing to Increased Demand for Nutrient Dense Foods

The wire bonding segment of the market is expected to hold the largest share of the global IC packaging market. Wiring includes gold wiring, copper wiring and aluminum wiring. The wiring method is the traditional and most common way to bond ICs and is less expensive than others. However, the growth of the segment is predicted to be limited due to other advanced packaging mechanisms. where aquifer packaging bonding techniques are expected to be the fastest growing in the market. The wafer-level packaging and bonding techniques are estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

North America, particularly the United States, is a global leader in technology and innovation. Many major semiconductor manufacturers, including those specializing in IC packaging, have headquarters or manufacturing facilities in the region. There are several research institutes, universities and industrial centers in the region that contribute to the development of advanced IC packaging technologies. These organizations often collaborate with industry players to drive innovation in the global IC packaging market.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

DIP Segment to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Rising Packages

The DIP segment of the market will account for the largest share of the global IC packaging market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The DIP package type is the traditional way to pack ICs and costs less than others. However, its size is large compared to other packages. Whereas WLP, BGA and FC are among some of the fastest growing packages in the market. As industry players move towards smaller devices, there is a need for smaller internal components such as smaller ICs.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of more than 90% of the global IC packaging market. Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market in the region are the leading packaging and assembly companies in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is considered to be the major hub for IC assembly and packaging worldwide. Countries such as Taiwan, China, Japan and South Korea are among the major contributors to the regional growth of this market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global IC packaging market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments of Global IC Packaging Market



In June 2022, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. will have 100,000 shares. (ASE) introduced VI PackTM, an advanced packaging platform designed to enable vertically integrated package solutions VI PackTM represents ASE's next-generation 3D heterogeneous integration architecture that extends design rules and enables ultra- density high quality and efficiency. In June 2022, Tera View announced the release of the EOTPR 4500, a purpose-built integrated circuit monitor. The auto prober technology of the EOTPR 4500 was designed to meet the demands of modern IC packaging technology with substrate sizes up to 150mmx150mm (about 5.91 in) while maintaining a probe tip placement precision of +/- 0.5m.

Key Questions Answered in Global IC Packaging Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence. In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how do these differences shape the market's future growth?

