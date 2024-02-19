Pet Care E-Commerce Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pet Care E-Commerce Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pet Care E-Commerce Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Pet Care E-commerce Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the pet care e-commerce market size is predicted to reach $49.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.

The growth in the pet care e-commerce market is due to the rising pet adoption rate. North America region is expected to hold the largest pet care e-commerce market share . Major players in the pet care e-commerce market include Walmart Inc., Amazon Inc., Nestlé S.A., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Chewy Inc., Zoetis Inc., PetSmart Inc., Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.

Pet Care E-commerce Market Segments

1. By Product: Pet Grooming Products, Pet Food, Medications (OTC/Supplies), Other Products

2. By Animal Type: Canine, Feline, Crawler, Other Animals

3. By Application: Fungal Infections, Digestive Problems, Other Applications

4. By Geography: The global pet care e-commerce market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pet care e-commerce is a website used to bridge the gap between pet parents and correct pet care information. Social media have been used as a tool along with the website. Brands have created a reliable online marketplace with a D2C business model so pet parents can choose from pet care brands that best fit their pet's needs.

