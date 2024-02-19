Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Product For Roof-Mounted Solar Panels (RSM-183)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to maintain optimal readability of solar panels for sun energy absorption," said an inventor, from Hawthorne, Calif., "so I invented the SOLAR FILM. My design offers an alternative to hiring solar panel cleaning contractor services, which can become quite expensive."

The invention provides an effective product to help keep roof-mounted solar panels clean. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle and cost of cleaning the panels. As a result, it ensures that the panels are at maximum clarity for optimal absorption of the sun's energy. The invention features an eco-friendly design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for all residential homeowners and commercial business owners with solar panel installations.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-RSM-183, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp