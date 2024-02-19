Rome Stones Earns Accolades For Exemplary Quality Stone Worktops In London

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

London company stands as the top local choice for world-class stone worktops.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rome Stones, an increasingly well-known and respected force in the London stone worktop industry, recently celebrated the widespread acclaim its premium quality stone worktops have won in the local community. This consistent, quality work has established the company as a go-to choice for manufacturing, supplying, and installing quartz, marble, and granite kitchen worktops.

Farman Kakel, the Managing Director of Rome Stones, commented, "We take pride in our comprehensive team of professionals who are dedicated to templating, cutting, and fitting kitchen worktops with efficiency. Our streamlined processes aim to minimize turnaround times, allowing our customers to enjoy a fully functional kitchen in the shortest possible duration."

Rome Stones is also committed to providing cost-effective solutions to its customers. To help achieve this goal, the company operates directly from its factory, allowing it to offer the most attractive price points in London and surrounding areas.

Highlights of the Rome Stones catalogue include:

Quartz Worktops :

Renowned for their exceptional quality and affordability, Quartz Worktops from Rome Stones cater to diverse customer needs. Easily maintainable with just warm water and a microfiber cloth, these worktops are ideal for high-use areas like kitchens. Available in various styles ranging from traditional to modern, Quartz Worktops seamlessly blend with any interior.

Marble Worktops :

Direct dealings with the factory distinguish Rome Stones in providing Marble Worktops. The quality marble is created in a lab setting, creating countertops that offer a unique blend of durability and aesthetic appeal. Rome Stones' Marble Worktops resist water damage, making them an ideal choice for kitchen applications.

Granite Worktops :

Rome Stones presents Granite Worktops in London at fair prices. Resilient against water damage, Granite counters resemble quartz but boast a limited colour palette. Granite's enduring popularity lies in its timeless appeal and robust nature.

Regarding the different stone options, the company shared, "Quartz remains a favourite in London, with a spectrum of colours including Grey, Black, White, Brown, and Blue Quartz Worktops. As experts in the stone business, we provide professional opinions to guide customers in choosing between Granite, Quartz, and Marble Worktops for their kitchens."

For those considering Quartz, Rome Stones is ready to assist with colour recommendations that best complement the intended space.

Rome Stones invites individuals seeking high-quality stone worktop solutions to explore their offerings and expertise at .

About Rome Stones:

Rome Stones stands as the trusted London leader in manufacturing, supplying, and installation of quartz, granite, and marble worktops.

