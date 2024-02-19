Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Unclogging Device For Sinks (RSD-180)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"We thought there should be a way to keep drainage piping clear and free from clogs at all times," said one of two inventors, from Lomita, Calif., "so we invented the SINK UNCLOGGER. Our design provides a preventative maintenance device that would prevent clogs from developing."

The invention provides a self-contained, automatic unclogging device for any existing sink application. In doing so, it would maintain an open drain. As a result, it helps prevent clogs and obstructions and it increases convenience and efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households, professional plumbers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-RSD-180, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

