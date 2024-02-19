(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Tools and Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Hand Tools and Accessories Market to Reach $29.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Hand Tools and Accessories estimated at US$20 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Mechanics` Service Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$14.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Edge Tools segment is estimated at 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

The Hand Tools and Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2030.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tools Industry: An Evolutionary Scan

Hand Tools Continue to be Relevant in the Modern Mechanical Era

Hand Tools & Accessories: Product Profile

Mechanics' Service Tools

Edge Tools

Other Hand Tools & Accessories

COVID-19 Impact on the Hand Tools Market

Global Market Outlook

Latest Trends Augmenting Demand for Hand Tools & Accessories

Segment Analysis

Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E) Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Trends & Developments Setting the Power Play Momentum for Hand Tools & Accessories

Occupational Ergonomics: The Primary Factor Driving Innovation in the Hand Tools Market

Multitasking Hand Tools Grow in Prominence

Focus on Productivity in Lightweight Manufacturing to Spur Demand for Intelligently Designed Hand tools

Broadening Horizons of Hand Tool Innovation Entail Exciting Future of Hand Tools

Hand Tools Hold the Upper Hand Stance with Awe-Inspiring Innovations

Companies Keep Afloat with Product Innovations

Non-Magnetic and Non-Sparking Hand tools Make Perfect Sense for High Energy and Electrical Component Applications

Market Set to Benefit from Advances in Hand Tools' Production Technology

Hand Tools Continue to Find Use in Industrial Applications

Machinery Maintenance & Heavy Equipment Repair Supports Demand for Mechanic's Service Tools in the Industrial Sector

Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Demand Determines Growth in Vehicle Mechanics Tools Market

Advances in Specialty Tools for Automotive Industry

Aircraft MRO: A Major Market for Aviation General Mechanic's Tools

Construction Industry Trends Determine Demand for Tools Used by Construction Workers

DIY Home Improvement, Gardening and Landscaping: Potential for Growth in the Hand tools Market

Household and DIY Hand Tools Market Poised for Robust Growth

Commercial Carpentry: Hand Tools Face Stiff Challenge from Power Tools

HVAC Tools Trends towards Technological Sophistication for Better Functions

Insulated Hand Tools: An Imperative Arsenal of a Well-Equipped Toolbox for Electrical Work

Primary Advantages of Insulated Hand Tools

Role of Insulated Hand Tools in Electrical Safety

Testing & Certification for Insulated Hand Tools

An Insight into Metalworking Hand Tools Market

Intelligent CAD Technology Enables the Development of Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools

Materials Used in Manufacture of Hand Tools - An Overview

E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities Competition from Power Tools: A Market Dampener

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

(Total 261 Featured)



Kennametal, Inc.

Lenox Corporation

Malco Products, Inc.

Apex Tool Group LLC

Channellock, Inc.

Gedore UK

General Tools & Instruments LLC

Great Neck Saw

J.K. Files (India) Ltd.

Lowe`s Companies, Inc.

Aimco Global

Central Tools, Inc.

Harbor Freight Tools

3d Signals Cromwell Group (Holdings) Limited

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets