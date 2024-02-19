The US Cookies Market Is Projected To Experience A Growth Of USD 3.17 Billion Due To Significant Innovations And Offerings From Key Vendors- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The US - Cookies Market

size is expected to increase by USD 3.17 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of

4.78% during the forecast period.

The cookies market in US is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including-

Campbell Soup Co.,

Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV,

Ferrero International S.A.,

General Mills Inc.,

Girl Scouts of the USA,

Hostess Brands Inc.,

Imagine Baking Inc,

InBite GF Inc,

McKee Foods,

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.,

Mondelez International Inc.,

PepsiCo Inc.,

Rosa Food Products Co. Inc.,

Royal G Snacks Inc.,

Silver State Baking Co,

Wandas Barium Cookie LLC.

View PDF Sample Report

to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings. Continue Reading



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cookies Market in US 2024-2028

Report Coverage Details Page number 141 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth

2023-2024(%) 4.23

Growing emphasis on cookie premiumization is notably driving the cookies market in US. However, factors such as competition for healthier snacks may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Plain and butter-based cookies, Chocolate-based cookies, and Other cookies), Packaging (Rigid packaging and Flexible packaging), and Geography (North America).

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format



The offline segment is anticipated for substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Offline distribution channels encompass physical stores, supermarkets, and traditional brick-and-mortar retail establishments. These channels distinguish themselves through the tangible presence of retailers or distributors engaged in cookie sales. This mode of distribution ensures that consumers can acquire cookies immediately upon purchase, eliminating the need for delivery waiting times. Moreover, retailers frequently employ attractive displays and promotional strategies for cookies, particularly during holiday seasons and special occasions.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View PDF Sample Report

The United States Cookies Market, dominated by cookie manufacturers, witnesses a surge in innovative cookie products catering to developed countries. With the prevalence of online shopping, retailers offer cookies as staple goods, satisfying cravings for dessert and serving as a reward post-workout. However, amidst health and wellness concerns, market dynamics shift, prompting vendors to focus on safe ingredients. The market thrives on a variety of flavors, enticing consumers with diverse tastes. Cookie manufacturers continually adapt to evolving consumer preferences, ensuring their products align with health-conscious choices while maintaining indulgent flavors. As the cookies market evolves, the emphasis on safe ingredients and innovative flavors remains pivotal to meeting consumer demands and sustaining growth in this competitive landscape.

In the US Cookies Market, consumers increasingly prioritize packaging that reflects transparency of ingredients, favoring genuine components over artificial products. Advertisements and promotions play pivotal roles in conveying the freshness and unprocessed nature of products, as demand surges for innovative and creative cookies with unique flavors and combinations. Cookie makers capitalize on this trend by offering freshly baked or hand-made cookies, ensuring delectable products that stand out in the market. With an emphasis on transparency, consumers seek assurances regarding the authenticity of ingredients, driving the market towards fresh and unprocessed options. As competition intensifies, companies strive to differentiate themselves through creative packaging, unique flavors, and transparent ingredient sourcing, meeting the evolving demands of cookie enthusiasts across the country.

Related Reports:

Cookies Market : The Cookies Market size is projected to increase by USD 22.44 billion, and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017, the size of the market was valued at USD 55.26 billion.

Bakery Products Market : The Bakery Products Market size is projected to increase by USD 231.14 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2027.

TOC:

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio