The cancer biologics market size is expected to grow by USD 51.08 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research.

The forecast period anticipates significant market share growth in the monoclonal antibodies segment, pivotal in targeted and immunotherapeutic treatments. These antibodies obstruct tumor progression by targeting specific proteins involved in angiogenesis, altering cancer cell behavior and interaction dynamics. Valued at USD 51.65 billion in 2018, this segment is witnessing accelerated expansion fueled by new drug approvals and a robust pipeline. Notable market offerings include Herceptin, Avastin, and KEYTRUDA. With monoclonal antibodies dominating the biologics pipeline, their presence is poised to drive segmental growth in the foreseeable future, making them indispensable assets in the fight against cancer.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cancer Biologics Market 2024-2028

Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.18% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 51.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth

Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China. North America is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

North America

is estimated to

contribute

47%

to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.



Company Profile:

AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Biocon Ltd., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Co. Ltd, Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc., Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Viatris Inc.

Amgen Inc. -

The company offers cancer biologics under the brand name Lumakras. This is offered for patients with KRAS G12C mutated advanced colorectal cancer CRC.

The escalating global prevalence of cancer is significantly propelling market expansion. Cancer, being a prevalent chronic ailment, is increasingly posing a substantial health challenge, correlating with heightened mortality rates worldwide. Primary factors contributing to cancer development include genetic mutations, environmental influences like tobacco usage and pollution, and evolving dietary habits. This surge in causative factors has notably fueled the uptick in global cancer cases, making it the second leading cause of death globally. In 2020 alone, there were 19.3 million new cancer diagnoses and 10 million cancer-related fatalities worldwide. Moreover, healthcare providers rely on cancer incidence data to guide procurement decisions for treatment equipment and medications, as well as to devise awareness and prevention initiatives. Consequently, the mounting incidence and prevalence of cancer among populations are anticipated to drive demand for cancer biologics, thereby shaping market growth trajectories.



The

untapped potential of cancer biologics

in developing countries is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Patent expiry of major cancer biologics

is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

Related Reports:

The

global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market

size is estimated to grow by

USD 548.94 million

at a

CAGR of 12.74%

between 2023 and 2028.



The

global laryngeal cancer therapeutics market

size is estimated to

grow

by

USD 575.25 million

at a

CAGR of 5.43%

between 2022 and 2027.



