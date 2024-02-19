Inventhelp Inventor Develops Product To Relieve A Cold And Mucus (RKH-555)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH

, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mother had a special process for alleviating mucus and colds. I thought others could benefit from this process," said an inventor, from Rocky Mount,

N.C., "so I invented the COLD SWEAT. My design would help eliminate colds and sinus problems by breaking up mucus that is found in the sinus and chest cavities."

The patent-pending invention provides effective relief from a cold by breaking up mucus found in the sinus and chest cavities. In doing so, it would emit moisture/heat into the nasal cavity and atop the chest in order to break up mucus associated with colds. As a result, it could eliminate head and chest colds naturally without the use of medications. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for household consumers, medical facilities, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-RKH-555, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp