Award-Winning Luxury Interior Designer Wendy Glaister, Is Collaborating With Zip Water Heading Into KBIS 2024

- Jackie Wishau, Marketing Manager for Zip Water North AmericaMODESTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning Interior Designer, Wendy Glaister, president and founder of Central California luxury design firm Wendy Glaister Interiors , is announcing her newest collaboration and role as Brand Ambassador for Zip Water heading into KBIS 2024.“Collaborating with Zip Water and being one of their Brand Ambassadors, is a huge honor and I am excited to lend my design experience, creativity and expertise in luxury design to their team,” Wendy commented about the collaboration.NKBA's, Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) will take place on Feb 27-29, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and is where design pros like Wendy go to gain insights into what's new, while they connect with the leading brands and manufacturers that make up the Kitchen & Bath industry.As Zip Water's Brand Ambassador, Wendy will lend her design experience and knowledge of the Kitchen & Bath and Home Furnishings industries during a series of Design Collective meetings, and while attending a special private VIP dinner with the Zip Water executive team as well as collaborating on the consultation of Zip Water's new state of the art booth design that debuts at KBIS 2024, in West Hall #W2154.“We have been thrilled beyond measure to collaborate with Wendy, whose expertise in the realm of K&B is exceptional,” says Jackie Wishau, Marketing Manager for Zip Water North America.“Her invaluable insights and real-world expertise in specifying our Zip Water products have exceeded our highest expectations. Joining as the inaugural member of Zip Water's Design Collective and becoming one of our newest Brand Ambassadors, Wendy epitomizes the consummate professional, and we couldn't be more delighted to welcome her aboard."Another perk for becoming a Zip Water Brand Ambassador includes being gifted one of their newest Zip Water HydroTap systems to be installed in her home or office, allowing her family and team to enjoy instant filtered boiling, chilled, and sparkling water from a single tap!“I love Zip Water. It is one of the most fun things we specify in our projects. They have the most beautiful finishes that compliment our clients' different design styles and particular finish preferences.” Wendy shared,“It is pretty and practical and it makes the everyday special. You can start the day with hot water and lemon, incorporate it into food prep and kitchen sanitizing activities, and wind down at the end of the day with a chamomile tea or a hot toddy.”Wendy, who is also leading the Interior Design Society's IDS Designer Experience Tour at KBIS as the official host, will offer a special presentation of her luxury kitchen projects that feature Zip Water. Welcome event and kick-off session at Zip Water will also offer IDS tour guests a presentation from Zip Water's A&D team that includes an introduction to their newest collections on display, while they offer tour guests the chance to touch, feel, and experience the wonder that Zip Water has created with their HydroTap systems.“I love partnering with Interior Design Society, and being a tour guide for their annual IDS Designer Experience Tour at KBIS. Kitchen & Bath has always been at the core of my design business, and it's always exciting to come to KBIS to experience and see what is new and now,” shared Wendy Glaister.The success of IDS' Designer Experience tours at KBIS recently earned Wendy the designation of 2023 Person of Year - Praiseworthy Pick by Kitchen & Bath Business Magazine.“I am grateful for the recognition that Wendy and IDS have received on the Designer Experience Tours at KBIS, and what this opportunity offers the design community. It's an honor to support IDS and work alongside Wendy, and the IDS Executive team, Jenny Cano and Maddie Landers to produce a multi-events program that delivers a first-class introduction into the world of Kitchen & Bath Design, while offering a completely curated and VIP Experience.” Wendy's publicist Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency and IDS's Designer Experience tour producer, commented,“This year we are excited to collaborate with Zip Water and for their brand to kick off the IDS Designer Experience 2024 Tour before heading off to visit 13 incredible K&B brands at KBIS.”AboutWendy Glaister is the founder of her namesake interior design studio, Wendy Glaister Interiors. A member of IDS, ASID, and NKBA, Wendy regularly donates her time to supporting the design community and has served as the chapter President of the Central California Nevada region of ASID. Each year she produces exclusive design tours where she hosts fellow designers for SF Decorator's Showhouse, The San Francisco Design Center, The SF Fall Show. Most recently she hosted the IDS Designer Experience at KBIS in 2022 (Orlando) & 2023 (Las Vegas), which garnered her being named a 2023 Person of Year - Praiseworthy Pick by Kitchen & Bath Business Magazine.Wendy also works as a contributing editor on design for KBB Magazine, Furniture, Lighting & Decor, Home Accents Today, Stanislaus Magazine, and Las Vegas Market. She regularly highlights trends, brands that are friendly and responsive to designers, and best practices for business particularly in the areas of collaboration, branding, and luxury design. To experience her work visit her Design Portfolio or follow her on Instagram @wendyglaisterinteriors.Founded in Australia, Zip Water has been engineering and manufacturing instant boiling water appliances and filtered drinking water since 1947. Zip Water continues to manufacture the HydroTap at its Australian facility and has offices in New Zealand and the U.K and most recently began operating in the U.S. in 2018. The company is focused on innovation and sustainable manufacturing of instant boiling, chilled, and sparkling drinking water appliances. Zip Water employs more than 700 people and HydroTap systems are installed in more than 76 countries worldwide. Visit zipwater.###

