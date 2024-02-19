One Of 2024'S Must Read Humorous Short Story Collections Is 'I Understand Animals, Not People' By Author Dr. Tiffany Autumn Reed

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2024) - Dr. Tiffany Autumn Reed continues to entertain readers with her debut short story collection, I Understand Animals, Not People . This insightful book is a hilarious introduction to the topsy-turvy world of veterinary medicine and the humans encountered along the way.







Book cover of I Understand Animals, not People

As a rural veterinarian, Dr. Reed has no shortage of tales to tell about how animals are often far more cooperative, predictable, and even helpful than people. Each chapter in I Understand Animals, Not People provides readers with a small glimpse into the everyday life of a veterinarian. From storing catnip in questionable places to managing unruly employees, Dr. Reed takes it all in stride as she learns to interact with the wildest animals of all-the people of Wyoming.

Fans of humorous short story collections like Gina Sheridan's I Work At A Public Library will love the variety of anecdotes in I Understand Animals, Not People. Animal lovers and pet owners will also find themselves nodding-and laughing-along to many of the mishaps featured in this delightful book.

In spite of the humor in Dr. Reed's stories, veterinary medicine is one of the most overlooked, underappreciated occupations. This illuminating short story collection transports the audience from waiting room to surgical suite, offering a new perspective on a life-or-death field that few people ever experience from the inside.

I Understand Animals, Not People is available for purchase on Amazon or wherever books are sold. All names and breeds have been changed to protect the doctor-client-patient relationship.

Dr. Tiffany Autumn Reed was raised in the mountain west and studied abroad and in Texas during her clinical rotations. She now lives, writes, and practices veterinary medicine in Wyoming. She also travels extensively for work and loves orange cats.

