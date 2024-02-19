Sweetspot Farms Opens New Dispensary Location In West Hartford, Connecticut

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Medical and recreational dispensary located at 2 Park Road in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetspot Farms

("Sweetspot" or the "Company"), a growing craft cannabis company with state-of-the-art dispensaries and sustainability focused cultivation operations situated throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, today announced the successful grand opening of its latest dispensary location at 2 Park Road in West Hartford, Connecticut 06119.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., this new dispensary is conveniently located on the corner of Park Road and Prospect Avenue and serves both medical patients and recreational consumers, with dedicated inventory and pricing for medical patients. The location features Sweetspot's modern layout and store design concept, anchored by the Company's unique "digital bud bar," which prominently showcases the available cannabis strains on the menu, as well as highlighting THC, cannabinoid, and dominant terpene information for a more informed shopping experience. As with all Sweetspot dispensaries, this new West Hartford location is staffed by experienced and educated budtenders.

"Connecticut is an exciting market," said Jason Webski, Sweetspot's co-founder, CEO, and Connecticut born native. "We need to get the word out in Connecticut. Cannabis is legal, and it's here. Sweetspot focuses on milder products and a very personalized experience. We are the store for people who are interested in adding cannabis to their daily routine, but are new to the product."

To celebrate the grand opening, Sweetspot held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this past Saturday, February 17, which featured free food, giveaways, and grand opening discounts, with West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor in attendance.

"We are pleased to welcome Sweetspot, West Hartford's second adult-use cannabis retail store to Town!

Located within our vibrant Park Road neighborhood, residents and visitors will have expanded access to safe, regulated cannabis products in a welcoming and professional environment.

We appreciate Sweetspot's choice to open in West Hartford and look forward to them engaging with our community in the years ahead," said Mayor Cantor.

This new dispensary marks the Company's first location in CT, with another dispensary recently approved to open in Stamford. Outside of the state, Sweetspot operates additional dispensaries in Portland (ME), Olney (MD), Voorhees (NJ), Exeter (RI), and Essex Junction (VT). The Company also owns a hyper-environmentally sustainable cultivation center in Rhode Island and offers one of the cannabis industry's first franchise models for dispensary operators.

To learn more about

Sweetspot, please visit .

About Sweetspot Farms:

Founded in 2019, Sweetspot Farms ("Sweetspot" or the "Company") is a growing craft cannabis company with state-of-the-art dispensaries and cultivation operations situated throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The Company, known for its friendly customer service, welcoming atmosphere, and dedication to quality and sustainability, started in cannabis cultivation in 2019 and later opened its first dispensary in Maryland that same year. Today, Sweetspot operates five dispensaries across Connecticut, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. The Company has additional dispensaries planned for Connecticut and Vermont, which will open later in 2024. Sweetspot also began franchising its dispensary model in 2023. For more information about Sweetspot, please visit .

Media Contact:

Gaffney Bennett PR

[email protected]



SOURCE Sweetspot Farms