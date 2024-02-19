Enzymatica Publishes Information Memorandum About Rights Issue Of Shares

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, RUSSIA, HONGKONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR INVOLVE REQUIREMENTS FOR MEASURES OTHER THAN WHAT FOLLOWS BY SWEDISH LAW. LUND, Sweden, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of

Enzymatica AB (publ) ("Enzymatica" or the "Company") has published an information memorandum regarding the rights issue of shares that Enzymatica announced on February 16, 2024 (the "Rights Issue"). The information memorandum is available on the Company's website. The rights issue is 100 percent secured through subscription commitments and underwriting agreements and is expected to bring the Company approximately SEK 27.4 million before issue costs of approximately SEK 1.8 million. Informationsmemorandumet finns tillgängligt på Enzymaticas webbplats

samt på Hagberg & Aneborns webbplats . Informationsmemorandumet är enbart tillgängligt på svenska. The information memorandum is available on Enzymatica's website , as well as on the website of Hagberg & Aneborn . The information memorandum is available in Swedish only. Timetable for the Rights issue























































February 21, 2024























































Last day of trading in the share including subscription rights































































February 22, 2024























































First day of trading in the share excluding subscription rights

































































February 23, 2024























































Record date for participation in the Rights issue

































































February 28 – March 13, 2024























































Subscription period

































































February 28 – March 8, 2024

























































Trading in subscription rights

































































March 14, 2024























































Estimated date of announcement of the outcome of the Rights issue



























Advisers

Hagberg & Aneborn Fondkommission AB is Enzymatica's financial adviser in connection with the rights issue. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is the Company's legal adviser in connection with the rights issue.

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, Chief Executive Officer, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: [email protected]



Stefan Olsson, Communication Manager, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46 708 55 11 85 | Email: [email protected]

Important information

The information in this press release does not constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe, or otherwise trade in shares or other securities in the Company. The invitation to the concerned persons to subscribe for shares in the Company will only be made through the Information Memorandum.

This Information Memorandum does not constitute a prospectus as defined in the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council ("Prospectus Regulation") and has neither been reviewed, registered, nor approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority or any other authority. The new issuance is exempt from prospectus requirements in accordance with Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Regulation and Chapter 2, Section 1 of the Act (2019:414) with complementary provisions to the EU Prospectus Regulation because the Company has not carried out any other offerings of securities to the public during the previous twelve months and the amount offered by the Company to the public in the new issuance is below 2.5 million euro.

No action has been taken and no action will be taken by the Company to permit an offer to the public in any jurisdictions other than Sweden. This press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Belarus, Russia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, Singapore, the United States of America, or any other jurisdiction where such action is subject to legal restrictions, or would require a prospectus, registration, or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law, and the new issuance is not directed to persons resident in any of these or other countries, where participation by such persons would require measures other than those required by Swedish law. The information in this press release may not be forwarded or reproduced in a manner that conflicts with restrictions or would entail requirements beyond those of Swedish law. Actions contrary to this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation. New shares subscribed for in the new issuance have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and may not be offered, subscribed, utilized, pledged, sold, resold, delivered, or transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflects the Company's current views and expectations regarding future events and financial and operational development, including statements regarding the issuance and statements regarding guidance, planning, prospects, and strategies. Words such as "intends", "estimates", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "may" and other expressions that imply indications or predictions of future developments or trends, and which are not based on historical facts, constitute forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions and expectations, the Company cannot guarantee that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Since these forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual outcomes may materially differ from those stated in forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in the press release are only valid at the time of the press release and may be subject to change without notice. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information, future events or otherwise, other than what is required by applicable laws, and other stock market regulations.

Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information, please visit . Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

