Notification Of Executives And Related Parties Transactions With Nilfisk Shares

February 19, 2024



Announcement No. 3/2024



In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties' regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.

This notification is an 'Initial notification' regarding the purchase of 745 shares in Nilfisk by Ole Kristian Jødahl, Member of the Board of Directors. The shares have been purchased on February 16, 2024 at a total price of 98,638.00 DKK.



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations: Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337

Communications & Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Ole Kristian Jødahl

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title

Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification /amendment

Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name

Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code

529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument/securities: Shares

Identification code: Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK): ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type

Purchase of shares at market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price per share: DKK 132.40

Volume: 745

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 745

Aggregated price: DKK ) Date of the transaction

February 16, 2024

f) Market place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

