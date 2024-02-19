Colorectal Cancer Research Report 2023: Eight Major Market Drug Forecasts And Market Analysis 2021-2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colorectal Cancer - Eight-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Key Highlights



Report deliverables include a PowerPoint report and Excel-based forecast model

Forecasts includes the 8MM

Forecasts covers from 2021-2031

Incyte, GSK and CTI BioPharma are expected to take market-leading position in 2031

A moderate level of unmet need will remain for most colorectal cancer patient populations during the forecast period The late-stage pipeline in colorectal cancer is robust and is likely to provide significant clinical benefit to many colorectal cancer patient populations, with fierce competition expected

Several markets across the 8MM will experience growth driven by common drivers -



Approvals of late-stage pipeline agents, including novel JAK inhibitors and targeted therapies, which will partially meet critical unmet clinical needs

Decreased reliance on generic immunomodulatory agents, androgens, and erythropoietin-stimulating agents Increased utilization of novel combination regimens with premium-priced agents

Common barriers to market growth experienced across the 8MM primarily include a series of patent expiries:



Patent expiry of Jakafi/Jakavi

Patent expiry of Vonjo (pacritinib) Patent expiry of Inrebic (fedratinib)

Scope



Overview of colorectal cancer, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized colorectal cancer therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2021 to 2031.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the colorectal cancer therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for colorectal cancer treatment. The most promising candidates in Phase III and Phase IIb development are profiled. Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global colorectal cancer therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications

Key Topics Covered:

1 Colorectal Cancer: Executive Summary

1.1 The colorectal cancer market will grow to $21 by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate of 3.3%

1.2 Combination therapies and immunotherapies for distinct segments are key R&D strategies in CRC

1.3 The level of unmet clinical need in colorectal cancer remains high during the forecast period, despite dramatic improvements by historical standards

1.4 The colorectal cancer pipeline is robust, with plenty of room for new market entrants

1.5 What do physicians think?

2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

2.3 Upcoming reports

3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.1.3 Classification and staging systems

4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 Forecast methodology

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for CRC (2021-31)

4.5.1 Diagnosed incident cases of CRC

4.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed incident cases of CRC

4.5.3 Sex-specific diagnosed incident cases of CRC

4.5.4 Diagnosed incident cases of CRC by AJCC stage at diagnosis

4.5.5 Diagnosed incident cases of CRC by recurrence of stages I-III into stage IV disease

4.5.6 Diagnosed incident cases of CRC by molecular markers

4.5.7 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of CRC

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.6.2 COVID-19 impact

4.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of the analysis

5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

5.2 KOL insights on disease management

5.2.1 US-specific KOL insights on disease management

5.2.2 5EU-specific KOL insights on disease management

5.2.3 Japan-specific KOL insights on disease management

5.2.4 China-specific KOL insights on disease management

6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Improving treatments for patients with KRAS/NRAS mutations

7.3 Improving treatment options in precision medicine

7.4 Overcoming resistance to EGFR- and VEGF-targeted therapies

7.5 Reduced age for routine disease screening

8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview of R&D strategies

8.1.1 Targeting MSS patients with immunotherapy

8.1.2 Combination Therapies

8.2 Clinical trials design

8.2.1 Increasing adoption of secondary quality of life endpoints

8.2.2 Increasing adoption of surrogate endpoints

9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development

10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment

11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends

12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global Markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key events

12.2.3 Drivers and barriers

12.3 5EU

12.4 Japan

12.5 China

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Amgen

Bayer

Bristol Myers Squibb

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group

Eli Lilly

Exelixis

Genentech

GenFleet Therapeutics

Gritstone bio

GSK

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Roche

Sanofi

Shanghai Henlius Biotech

SUNHO Biologics

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Tracon Pharmaceuticals

