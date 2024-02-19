Global Network-As-A-Service (Naas) Business Model Analysis Report 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network-as-a-Service is Transforming Network Operators into API-focused Integrators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report examines the Network-as-a-service (NaaS) business model. NaaS is a modern business model for service providers to quote, sell, and manage network services to enterprises and their wholesale providers. The model enables network operators to deliver a cloud-like consumption model with a frictionless customer experience. Additionally, operators are working together to seamlessly integrate each other's services; the result is manifested in the NaaS framework.

The report defines NaaS as a series of services integrating multiple platforms to constitute an enterprise-friendly go-to-market strategy. The NaaS concept can additionally help drive more services and innovation in the space. Different ecosystem players define and view their part of the ecosystem NaaS differently these views are discussed in the report.

The publisher thanks the following providers and the MEF NaaS event itself for their invaluable help in researching this area AT&T, British Telecom, Colt, Comcast Business, DCConnect, Digital Reality, Deutsch Telecom, Epsilon, Equinix, Netcracker, Orange, PCCW-Global Connect, RAD, Telefonica, Verizon, Lumen, Sparkle, and Transunion.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Network as a Service Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis



What is NaaS?

What Does NaaS Mean to Ecosystem Players?

The Building Blocks of Naas

What Services are Offered Under NaaS?

How is NaaS Offered in the Market?

How are Network Operators Approaching NaaS?

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints Restraint Analysis

3 Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1 - Upsell and Cross-sell Platforms Growth Opportunity 2 - Embedded Upgraded Security

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



AT&T

British Telecom

Colt

Comcast Business

DCConnect

Deutsch Telecom

Digital Reality

Epsilon

Equinix

Lumen

Netcracker

Orange

PCCW-Global Connect

RAD

Sparkle

Telefonica

Transunion Verizon

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900