Nebraska And South Carolina Attorneys Elected To Owners' Counsel Of America

Doug Ruge

Mr. Ruge is the new Nebraska member of Owners' Counsel

Both attorneys have extensive trial experience and dedicate a substantial portion of their practice to representing property owners facing the taking of their private property by a governmental entity through the power of eminent domain. The takings process, also known as condemnation, is typically initiated to convert private property to a public use, and the determination of the just compensation owed (a constitutional right) is critical. Both lawyers accepted into OCA this year have substantial experience in other real estate, land use and commercial litigation matters, but also an understanding of the nuances and technicalities found in takings cases.

"We are thrilled to have such experienced lawyers join our ranks," says OCA's Executive Director Heather Cunningham. "Nebraska and South Carolina are both states where our previous OCA members recently retired, and it is important to ensure that lawyers that measure up to our organization's high standards of excellence, experience and dedication to the representation of private property owners take their place so that owners will continue to have access to highly qualified advocates."

OCA's standards for adding new members are rigorous, entailing detailed examination of the types of cases handled, and considering the percentage of eminent domain cases undertaken on behalf of property owners rather than government entities. Only one member per state is selected, often from among competing candidates.

"We aim to find the leading lawyers in each state," continues Cunningham. "Not merely those with the experience and knowledge to handle complex eminent domain and related matters, but also those who have a true passion for representing private property owners in takings cases involving all types of property, and against powerful condemning authorities."

