After The Storm Recovery Center Offers Healing Addiction Recovery Program In Baja California, Mexico

After the Storm

At this drug rehabilitation center in Todos Santos, clients participate in a therapeutic program that addresses the issues underlying their substance use.

- Bill Arbuckle, Founder and Clinical Director

TODOS SANTOS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a serene and healing coastal environment on the Baja California peninsula is a new treatment program created to help adults address problematic substance abuse. After the Storm (or, in Spanish, Después de la Tormenta) is a residential recovery center that offers a private and personalized recovery experience far from the pressures and stresses of home.

The program is the brainchild of Clinical Director Bill Arbuckle and Chief Operations Officer Morgan Davies. Bill says,“We wanted to create a rehabilitation program that removes clients from the challenges and triggers that surround them at home. When they arrive at our month-long program, they can really spend the necessary time to focus on doing the healing and transformational work to solidify their recovery behaviors before returning home.”

Bill is a Masters-level therapist and Registered Clinical Counselor from British Columbia, Canada, where he is the Founder and General Manager of Hard Road Counselling. He brings over 13 years of personal and professional experience with a range of issues; including substance use, anxiety, depression, and trauma-processing.

Clients who arrive in Todos Santos to receive treatment for addiction at After the Storm Recovery should expect a daily program of therapeutic processes and activities to help them address their substance use and the underlying issues that contributed to it. Individual counseling and group therapy are part of the treatment program, but there are also educational components wherein clients will learn about topics like models of addiction, building healthy relationships, and transition planning. Access to community support programs (like Alcoholics Anonymous or S.M.A.R.T. recovery meetings) is provided, and there are outdoors and experiential activities like beach walks, pool swims, yoga, and visits to the turtle hatchery to take advantage of the beautiful natural setting.

Who Should Come to After the Storm Recovery? Adults, aged 21 and up, who are voluntarily wanting to work on their problematic drug or alcohol use, and have completed (or do not require) a medical detoxification from their drug of choice so that they can participate in the recovery program immediately upon arrival. If someone does require a detoxification, they can still contact After the Storm who may be able to arrange for a safe and comfortable medical detox to be provided at a nearby partner facility.

For More Information:

After the Storm Recovery Center can be reached at (888) 984-0758, or through their website: . The facility is located at FQ86+97, Todos Santos, B.C.S. 23300, Mexico .

Morgan Davies

After the Storm

+1 888-984-0758

