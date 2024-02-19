Elton Ilirjani Sets The Bar High At 'The Treasure' Fashion Show During New York Fashion Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elton Ilirjani modelled a design by Techin Underground at The Thai Trade Center New York (DITP) and the Future Treasure New York presention - 'The Treasure', a dynamic multi-brand pop-up store initiative, at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) held at the High Bar DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton in Midtown NYThis collaborative effort between DITP represented by Ms Vijaranakorn, Executive Director of Thai Trade Center showcases the talents of select Thai designers and entrepreneurs New York and Future Treasure New York. From over 80 applicants, a handful were chosen to exhibit their creations on the runway. The event spotlighted 6 prominent brands offering a range of clothing for men, women, and gender-neutral designs, known globally for their exceptional quality.The brands included Vinn Patararin, Leisure Projects, Sculpture, Boonlear, Merge, and Techin Underground. Enhancing the fashion showcase, the event also featured a blend of styles from 4 distinguished jewelry and accessory brands – Wodd Bangkok, Maddy Hopper, 77th, and Travel Agency, along with 2 artisan jewelry brands, Billy Beamo and Charites. In total, 12 Bangkok-based brands graced the event.About Elton Ilirjani:Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.Instagram: @EilirjaniAbout The HeadHunter Group:The HeadHunter Group is an International Executive Search Company with a comprehensive service offering. We offer innovative and high quality recruitment, assessment and internet-based recruitment solutions. The HeadHunter Group offices are located in USA (New York NY, Los Angeles CA, Houston TX), Cyprus (Nicosia), Serbia (Belgrade), Greece (Athens), Albania (Tirana), Bosnia & Herzegovina (Sarajevo), Kosovo (Prishtina), North Macedonia (Skopje) and Montenegro (Podgorica).I: @the_headhunter_group | F: headhunter | X/T: @Sangrealo

