Cleanconnect.Ai Wins The Darcy Partners 2023 Top Innovator Award

Darcy Partners Awards CleanConnect the 2023 Innovators of the Year Award

- Ron Sasaki, General Manager of Oil & GasWINDSOR, CO, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Darcy Partners, a premier technology and innovation intelligence firm specializing in the energy sector, is pleased to announce Clean Connect AI as one of the distinguished recipients of Darcy Partners' 2023 Top Innovator Award in Sustainability. Clean Connect AI secured regulatory approval for its flagship product, Autonomous365, and has been deployed effectively by Darcy Partners members. Clean Connect AI demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability, and Darcy Partners congratulates them for their outstanding achievement and innovation.”- Ron Sasaki, General Manager of Oil & Gas"Being honored with the Top Innovator Award in Sustainability from Darcy Partners for the second consecutive year is a remarkable accolade for everyone at CleanConnect. This repeated recognition from a leader in technology and innovation intelligence not only underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainable energy solutions but also cements our leadership in deploying AI technology within the oil and gas industry. Alongside our regulatory approvals and the Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge victory, this award propels us forward, inspired to achieve even greater efficiency and cleaner operations. We extend our deepest thanks to Darcy Partners for this acknowledgment, reaffirming our dedication to innovation and to all those who share in our mission for a sustainable future."-David Conley, Co-Founder, CEO, CleanConnect“In our assessment of industry innovations, Clean Connect particularly stands out for their adept utilization of readily accessible technologies, like OGI. By integrating advanced computer vision algorithms, they have developed one of the industry's most comprehensive solutions for our member base," states Marelyn Serrano, Senior Research Associate."The distinctiveness of their product is further validated by the recognition it has received. Clean Connect is one of only two companies to have been approved by the CDPHE (Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment), along with the Alt-AIMM and the NM Alarm program, not just at the site level but also at the component level. This is a remarkable achievement, especially considering they are the sole company to attain this recognition at the component level."In addition to the winning the Darcy Partners Top Innovators award, CleanConnect earned these other government approvals and 3rd party awards:. CDPHE approves CleanConnect's autonomous LDAR as an AI alternative to human methane monitoring. New Mexico Becomes Second State to Approve CleanConnect's Autonomous LDAR Solution (NM ALARM). CleanConnect Wins the 2023 Oil & Gas Cleantech ChallengeAbout CleanConnect:About CleanConnect: CleanConnect is at the forefront of visual automation. CleanConnect offers the Autonomous365 Visual Automation Suite that enables autonomous VOC and methane gas leak detection, gas leak quantification, fire & smoke detection, PPE detection, compressor monitoring, tank-level monitoring, flare monitoring, combustion monitoring, autonomous gate guard, liquid leak detection, and autonomous creation of validated energy certificates.As the only provider of such a solution with government-certified accuracy and a virtually nonexistent false-positive rate, CleanConnect is redefining energy operations and leading the industry into the future. CleanConnect: Energy Evolved.About Darcy PartnersDarcy Partners, a leading technology research firm, specializes in serving oil and gas operators, utilities, and private investors. Our mission is to facilitate connections and provide comprehensive education about cutting-edge technologies that address critical industry challenges. Our robust platform, boasting over 17,000 users and encompassing more than 90 member companies, offers an interactive space where clients can create accounts to access a wealth of resources. This includes exclusive content crafted by our team, recordings of past events, and opportunities to participate in live events, all designed to enhance industry knowledge and foster innovation.Contact: Marelyn Rios - ... or

