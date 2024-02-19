Better U Announces Comprehensive Expansion Of Services To Enhance Mental Health And Wellness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Better U is diversifying its services to in-office ketamine treatments, psychotherapy, personal development coaching, and more.

- Derek Du ChesneLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Better U , a national mental wellness organization headquartered in Los Angeles, is excited to announce an extensive enhancement of its services. Led by Medical Director Dr. Zaid Fadul and CEO Derek Du Chesne, Better U is diversifying its services to in-office ketamine treatments , psychotherapy, personal development coaching, support for addiction and recovery, couples therapy, and targeted treatments for PTSD, chronic stress, and anxiety. Furthermore, the company is launching both virtual and physical support groups specifically designed for veterans and individuals grappling with grief, trauma, addiction, and recovery.Dr. Zaid Fadul, Medical Director at Better U, emphasizes,“Mental wellness transcends conventional therapy. Our foray into various services, including personal growth and targeted support groups, is fueled by our dedication to comprehensive care. We understand the distinct challenges that come with leadership responsibilities and personal battles with grief and trauma. We aim to provide customized support that caters to the complex aspects of mental health.”Better U considers this expansion a crucial stride towards meeting individuals at their point of need, recognizing that the path to healing varies from person to person.Derek Du Chesne, CEO of Better U, shares,“This expansion marks a pivotal moment in our quest to transform mental health care. By broadening our care spectrum, we do more than mask symptoms; we facilitate individuals in uncovering the root causes and breaking harmful cycles. Our focus is on fostering overall well-being and assisting those dealing with recent or past losses, recovery, negative self-perceptions, or workplace stress. Our methodology is centered on empowering people with the necessary tools and support for comprehensive healing.”Better U is committed to enhancing judgment clarity and empowering individuals toward healing and growth. The organization has already supported thousands through online ketamine treatments and is eagerly anticipating the integration of MDMA and Psilocybin-based therapies pending clinical trials and FDA approvals, particularly for the veteran communities.With plans to further embrace psychedelic-assisted therapy, Better U is preparing to open a state-of-the-art healing and integration center in Los Angeles in early Spring 2024. This center aims to offer an ideal setting for transformative ketamine therapy, complementing the expanded range of therapies offered by Better U.For more information on Better U's expanded services and to schedule a free consultation, visit .About Better U:Better U is transforming mental health care, shifting from the traditional diagnose-and-treat model to a holistic approach that includes self-exploration, neurological reset, and spiritual health. Utilizing the power of online ketamine therapy, psychedelic-assisted therapies and other breakthrough treatments, Better U is committed to accelerating personal growth and enhancing brain function for lasting change.

