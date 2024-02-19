Scotch Whisky Secures Coveted Victory As Best Whisky In Canada At The 2024 Whisky Explorer Awards Breaking News

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Best Whisky in Canada

- Mike BriseboisCANADA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating Excellence: The Glenallachie 10 Year CaskStrength, Batch #8, Crowned Best Whisky in Canada atThe Whisky Explorer AwardsIt is with great pleasure and excitement that we congratulateThe Glenallachie 10 Year CS, Batch #8 for its outstandingachievement as the Best Whisky in Canada at the prestigiousWhisky Explorer Awards. Selected by a panel of nine judges,The Glenallachie 10 Year emerged victorious amongsta stellar lineup of whiskies available for purchase in Canada.This is an exceptional whisky, states Mike Brisebois, Founder of The Whisky Explorer Awards and chair of the judging panel. This is the type of whisky that garners a cult following with being packed with flavor and being exceptionally well rounded. It is a gem!JUDGING PANEL FOR THE 2024 AWARDSJohanne McInnis - New BrunswickKim Tardif - QuebecPatrick Bourassa - QuebecKyle Revait - OntarioEmmett Hossack - OntarioBryan Vanderkruk - OntarioTerri Lam - British ColumbiaCrystal Coverdale - British ColumbiaAs we raise our glasses to toast The Glenallachie 10 Year, wealso extend our gratitude to all the distilleries, brands, andindividuals who participated in The Whisky Explorer Awards.Your commitment to excellence and innovation enriches thewhisky landscape and inspires enthusiasts around the world.To all whisky enthusiasts across Canada and beyond, weinvite you to raise a dram and join us in celebrating TheGlenallachie 10 Year's well-deserved victory.Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or embarking on your whiskyexploration journey, The Glenallachie 10 Year represents apinnacle of taste and craftsmanship that is sure to delightand inspire you.CATEGORY AWARDS FOR BEST IN CANADABEST WHISKY IN CANADA - Glenallachie 10 Year CS Batch #8Best Blended Whisky in Canada - MacNair's Lum Reek Blended Malt 10 YearBest 100% Rye Whisky in Canada - Ezra Brooks 7 Year RyeBest Whisky 10 Years and Under in Canada - MacNair's Lum Reek Blended Malt 10 YearBest Whisky 11-15 Years in Canada - Benromach 15 YearBest Whisky 15 Years + in Canada - Glenlivet 18 YearBest Cask Strength Whisky in Canada - Glenallachie 10 Year CS Batch #8Best Single Barrel Whiskey in Canada - Boulder Single Malt American Whiskey PWS Cask #577Best Finished Whiskey in Canada - Rabbit Hole Dareringer Straight Bourbon Finished in PX Sherry CasksBest Whisky No Aged Statement in Canada - Two Brewers Yukon Single Malt Whisky Release No. 38Best Single Malt Whisky in Canada - Glenallachie 10 Year CS Batch #8Best Irish Whiskey in Canada - Dunville's 1808 Irish WhiskeyBest Scottish Whisky in Canada - Glenallachie 10 Year CS Batch #8Best American Whiskey For Canada - Boulder American Single Malt Whiskey PWS Cask #577Best Canadian Whisky in Canada - Two Brewers Yukon Single Malt Whisky Release No. 38Best World Whisky in Canada - Indri Single Malt Indian WhiskyFor the Full List of Awards Please VisitAbout The Whisky Explorer AwardsThe Whisky Explorer Awards, where we highlight the best whisky made available in Canada. We understand that as Canadian Whisky enthusiasts, it can be difficult to navigate the vast selection of whiskies available and find the truly outstanding ones. That's why we created an awards ceremony that recognizes the best whiskies available in Canada and provides a trusted source for enthusiasts to discover new and exciting expressions.Our judging panel is multicultural, diverse, inclusive, and reputable, ensuring that the selection process is fair and accurate. To qualify for the awards, the whisky must be available for purchase in Canada, and our panel of judges selects the winners after tasting each whisky blind. This ensures that the awards are fully independent of the whisky industry, guaranteeing unbiased and honest results.The Whisky Explorer Awards are a great opportunity for brands and distributors to showcase their expressions and gain recognition among Canadian Whisky Enthusiasts, Whisky Shops. Whisky Bars and Restaurants. Winning a Whisky Explorer Award is a great way to gain exposure and build a reputation as a top-performing brand in Canada. Submissions for the upcoming Whisky Explorer Awards, highlighting whiskies that are available to purchase in 2024 commence this May!About Mike BriseboisMike is recognized as being Canada's Whisky Ambassador and is the Founder of The Whisky Explorer Media. Celebrated for his knowledge, education, and engaging tasting events. His role extends beyond personal acclaim – it's about enhancing your whisky experience and seamlessly connecting brands with the new and existing whisky consumers in Canada.As a sought-after consultant for emerging and well established brands, Mike possesses a unique ability to elevate products to new heights in the Canadian market. His vision and ultimate goal revolve around creating unforgettable experiences and media that shine a spotlight on the brand story, the craftsmanship within each whisky bottle, and the extraordinary individuals who make the brand or distillery truly special.For brands seeking more than just recognition but an immersive journey into the heart of Canadian and global whisky culture, Mike Brisebois is the unrivaled guide-a storyteller committed to ensuring your brand not only stands out but becomes an integral part of the whisky narrative, leaving a lasting imprint in Canada and beyond.

