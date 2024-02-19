Japan, Ukraine Sign 56 Agreements For Post-War Recovery

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Japan and Ukraine on Monday signed around 56 agreements in a
range of fields including post-war recovery, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The agreements were signed during the Japan-Ukraine Conference
for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction in Tokyo.
Addressing the conference, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said
fighting was still going on in Ukraine and“that the situation is
not easy,” Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.
Tokyo hosted the one-day conference as the Russia-Ukraine war
completes two years this month.
Some 130 officials as well as business representatives from the
two sides attended the conference.
Kishida, who visited Kyiv last year, stressed that“promoting
economic reconstruction in Ukraine is an investment for
future.”
“Japan is committed to strongly assisting such efforts with its
public and private sectors working together,” he said
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said:“The conference
will be the next step for Japan and Ukraine to develop bilateral
relations.
“By working together, the two countries can turn current
challenges into an opportunity for growth and prosperity,” he
added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled his scheduled
video address to the conference, with no reason provided, according
to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.
The two sides agreed to work in the areas including
infrastructure rebuilding, demining, agricultural expansion,
improvement of the humanitarian situation, development of
biotechnology, industry and information technology, and governance
enhancement.
Tokyo and Kyiv are also working to eliminate double taxation.
Besides Kishida's government is mulling to open an office in Kyiv
“to bolster business ties between the two countries.”
Japan has joined its Western allies in condemning Russia over
its war on Ukraine and has sanctioned many Russian officials
including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey
Lavrov.
