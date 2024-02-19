Foundations Of New Solar Power Plant To Be Laid In Jabrail This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, Vice President for Communications and
External Relations in the Caspian and Middle East regions of BP,
said that the final investment decision on the construction of a
240 MW solar power plant, which BP will realise in Jabrail, is
expected in the second half of this year, Azernews reports.
According to the vice president, preparatory work is already
being finalised.
"The demining works are about to be completed. There are already
final technical and commercial aspects related to the final
investment decision that will be prepared".
The BP representative emphasised that the foundation of the
solar power plant will be laid this year after the final investment
decision is made.
It is worth noting that the initial cost of the solar power
plant is estimated at $200 mln.
Last year on June 3, the Ministry of Energy and BP signed an
Executive Agreement on Cooperation in the evaluation and
implementation of the hydropower plant project. The document
includes the establishment of a green energy zone in the
territories liberated from occupation, Azerbaijan's strategic
decision to develop the renewable energy sector and a commitment to
reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 35% by 2030, as well as BP's
goal of "net zero emissions" by 2050." was signed as part of the
company's establishment strategy.
