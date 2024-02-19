               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, Türkiye Sign Documents


2/19/2024 10:15:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A ceremony of signing documents has been held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, and President of the Turkish Council of Higher Education, Erol Özvar signed the“Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Council of Higher Education of the Republic of Türkiye on the establishment of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan University”.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Ibrahim Yumakli, signed the“Agreement on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye in the field of veterinary medicine”.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek signed the “Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye on the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion”.

