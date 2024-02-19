Azerbaijan, Türkiye Sign Documents

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A ceremony of signing documents has been held with participation
of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and
President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in
Ankara.
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev,
and President of the Turkish Council of Higher Education, Erol
Özvar signed the“Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry
of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Council of Higher Education of the Republic of Türkiye on the
establishment of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan University”.
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and
Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Ibrahim Yumakli,
signed the“Agreement on cooperation between the Government of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of
Türkiye in the field of veterinary medicine”.
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Turkish
Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek signed the
“Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of
Türkiye on the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes
on income and the prevention of tax evasion”.
MENAFN19022024000195011045ID1107870852
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.