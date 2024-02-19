President: We Have Concrete Plans With Türkiye Regarding Joint Production In Defense Industry Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Naturally, new opportunities have arisen today in the defense
industry sector. Extensive discussions were held on this matter,
and we have concrete plans regarding joint production,” President
Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of
Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The head of state stated that people and public will be informed
about it once these plans are implemented.
