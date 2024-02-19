All Regions Of Ukraine Involved In Construction Of Protective Structures - Presidential Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All regions of Ukraine are involved in the construction of protective structures in the frontline and border regions.

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Oleksii Kuleba, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to Kuleba, on the order of the President, work is actively continuing in the frontline and border regions to increase the combat capabilities of the defense borders.

"It is important that all regions of Ukraine are involved in the construction of fortifications. Brigades from the rear regions are helping to build the defense line and military engineering structures, equip barrier systems, etc. The Kropyvnytskyi and Zakarpattia regions are helping in the Zaporizhzhia region. The Ternopil and Lviv regions - in the Sumy region. Brigades from Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions are building defense in the Donetsk region," Kuleba said and expressed gratitude to the heads of the RMA for their daily work in this direction.

According to him, the enemy carries out hundreds of terrorist attacks every day using drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. At least half of the enemy drones are shot down by mobile fire groups.

"That is why, together with the regional military administrations, we continue to work on increasing the network of such groups and manning them to fight the Shahed drones throughout Ukraine. We constantly build and strengthen the country's defense," Kuleba emphasized.

As reported, the construction of fortifications in the Sumy region has intensified, with the help of contractors from two regions and Kyiv.