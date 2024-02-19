Russians Drop Explosives From Drone On Unbreakable Point In Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military dropped an explosive object from a drone on the Unbreakable Point in the village of the Novooleksandrivka community in the Kherson region.
The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"Russian troops attacked the Unbreakable Point in one of the villages of the Novooleksandrivka community. An explosive object was dropped on the building from a drone," the statement said.
It is noted that the windows and doors were smashed and the roof was damaged.
There were no injuries among the locals.
In addition, the Russians attacked the town of Beryslav in the Kherson region, using a drone, which resulted in a local resident's leg being injured. He received medical assistance on the spot. The victim's condition is satisfactory.
As reported, the Russian army fired 21 times at the Kherson region yesterday.
