Border Guards Not Record Enemy Subversive Reconnaissance Groups For Last Few Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards have not spotted any enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups over the past few days.

Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this at a briefing at the Ukrinform Media Center.

"Enemy subversive reconnaissance groups have not been spotted in the last few days. They are most active in the Sumy direction. Also, the activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups remained in the Kharkiv direction," he said.

Demchenko, noted that they are currently hiring active DRGs in the Chernihiv region.

Air Defense Forces destroy twodrones in Kherson region

As reported, in early February, in the Sumy region, the Territorial Defense Forces prevented an attempt by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to cross the state border of Ukraine. The battle lasted for an hour and a half. Thanks to the skillful actions of the Northern direction defenders, the enemy was pushed far beyond the Ukrainian border.