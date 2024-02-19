February Election Results To Serve Good Of Brotherly People Of Azerbaijan - Erdogan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations are successfully developing in light
of the precepts of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar
Aliyev, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the
joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev in Ankara, Trend reports.
The President of Türkiye congratulated our head of state on his
win in the February 7 elections, calling voting in Azerbaijan,
which was held for the first time on the republic's whole sovereign
territory, as historic.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the Azerbaijani leader's decision to
undertake the first foreign visit to Türkiye following the election
victory.
The Turkish President expressed optimism that the presidential
election outcomes would benefit the brotherly people of
Azerbaijan.
