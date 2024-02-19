Anti-Terror Measures Demonstrated That Türkiye`S Military Model Has Now Been Fully Integrated In Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. An important
aspect of our cooperation is military collaboration. Our armies are
like a fist, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of the Republic of
Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.
The head of state noted:“The Second Karabakh War and the
anti-terror measures conducted five months earlier once again
demonstrated that Türkiye`s military model has now been fully
integrated in Azerbaijan.”
