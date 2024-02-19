               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
OTS To Hold Extraordinary Summit In Azerbaijan's Shusha


2/19/2024 10:15:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. I am glad that the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in July in Shusha, the cultural capital of the Turkic world, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

