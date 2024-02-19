OTS To Hold Extraordinary Summit In Azerbaijan's Shusha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. I am glad that
the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
will be held in July in Shusha, the cultural capital of the Turkic
world, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a joint
press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN19022024000187011040ID1107870845
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.