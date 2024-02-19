We Have Concrete Plans With Türkiye Regarding Joint Production In Defense Industry Sector - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Naturally, new
opportunities have arisen today in the defense industry sector.
Extensive discussions were held on this matter, and we have
concrete plans regarding joint production, President Ilham Aliyev
said in a joint press conference with President of Türkiye Recep
Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.
The head of state stated that people and public will be informed
about it once these plans are implemented.
MENAFN19022024000187011040ID1107870844
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.