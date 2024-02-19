Türkiye Is Influential On A Global Scale Today - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Türkiye is influential on a global scale today. Not only in our region but also worldwide, many issues depend on Turkiye's position, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

“Türkiye is the guarantor of peace, stability, and cooperation in our region,” the head of state added.