Türkiye Is Influential On A Global Scale Today - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Türkiye is
influential on a global scale today. Not only in our region but
also worldwide, many issues depend on Turkiye's position, President
Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Türkiye Recep
Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.
“Türkiye is the guarantor of peace, stability, and cooperation
in our region,” the head of state added.
