Türkiye Deems PACE Position On Azerbaijan Erroneous - Erdogan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Türkiye believes
the decision of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
(PACE) linked to the mandate of the Azerbaijani delegation is
inappropriate and will take all necessary actions to overturn this
decision, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the
joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in
Ankara, Trend reports.
"Türkiye has expressed its strong opposition to the decision
regarding Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE. This structure is not a
platform for confrontation but a platform for dialog in the name of
strengthening democracy. This is how we see PACE," Erdogan
said.
The Turkish President emphasized that Ankara will continue to
support Baku and will make every possible effort to restore the
rights of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE.
