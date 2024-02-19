Türkiye Deems PACE Position On Azerbaijan Erroneous - Erdogan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Türkiye believes the decision of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) linked to the mandate of the Azerbaijani delegation is inappropriate and will take all necessary actions to overturn this decision, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Ankara, Trend reports.

"Türkiye has expressed its strong opposition to the decision regarding Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE. This structure is not a platform for confrontation but a platform for dialog in the name of strengthening democracy. This is how we see PACE," Erdogan said.

The Turkish President emphasized that Ankara will continue to support Baku and will make every possible effort to restore the rights of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel