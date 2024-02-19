               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Unification Of Turkic World Will Strengthen Each Member Of Organization Of Turkic States - President Ilham Aliyev


2/19/2024 10:15:14 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The unification of the Turkic world, the coexistence of peoples sharing common roots, will strengthen each member of the Organization of Turkic States, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

Noting that an informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States will be held in Shusha this July, the head of state said: “At the same time, the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, who holds observer status, will also participate in this meeting upon my invitation, and this will provide another stronger impetus to our common work and the unity of Turkic peoples.”

