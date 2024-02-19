Unification Of Turkic World Will Strengthen Each Member Of Organization Of Turkic States - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The unification
of the Turkic world, the coexistence of peoples sharing common
roots, will strengthen each member of the Organization of Turkic
States, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of the Republic of
Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.
Noting that an informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic
States will be held in Shusha this July, the head of state said:
“At the same time, the President of the Turkish Republic of
Northern Cyprus, who holds observer status, will also participate
in this meeting upon my invitation, and this will provide another
stronger impetus to our common work and the unity of Turkic
peoples.”
