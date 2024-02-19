Türkiye's President Talks About Historic Chance For Region's Long-Term Peace

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The signing of
the long-term peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will
undoubtedly bring hope for peace and stability in the region and
around the world, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said
during the joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev in Ankara, Trend reports.
According to the Türkiye's leader, Ankara is closely cooperating
with Baku on issues of peace and stability in the South
Caucasus.
"Türkiye and Azerbaijan are working together shoulder to
shoulder. After the occupation of Karabakh ended, a historic
opportunity for long-term peace in the area emerged. It is critical
to seize the opportunity and not let it pass," Recep Tayyip Erdogan
said.
The Turkish president urged Armenia to view the peace process
through the prism of a long-term strategic perspective.
"Third parties should make their best constructive contribution
to the process rather than trying to poison it," he emphasized.
In this regard, Erdogan drew attention to the recent
provocations of the Armenian side on the conditional border with
Azerbaijan and expressed hope that such incidents would not
recur.
