Türkiye's President Talks About Historic Chance For Region's Long-Term Peace

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The signing of the long-term peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will undoubtedly bring hope for peace and stability in the region and around the world, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Ankara, Trend reports.

According to the Türkiye's leader, Ankara is closely cooperating with Baku on issues of peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

"Türkiye and Azerbaijan are working together shoulder to shoulder. After the occupation of Karabakh ended, a historic opportunity for long-term peace in the area emerged. It is critical to seize the opportunity and not let it pass," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The Turkish president urged Armenia to view the peace process through the prism of a long-term strategic perspective.

"Third parties should make their best constructive contribution to the process rather than trying to poison it," he emphasized.

In this regard, Erdogan drew attention to the recent provocations of the Armenian side on the conditional border with Azerbaijan and expressed hope that such incidents would not recur.

