Madras HC Permits TN Govt To Conduct Formula 4 Night Street Car Race

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 19( IANS) The Madras High Court on Monday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to conduct Formula 4 night street car race in the city.

A division bench of the high court comprising Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Safeek said the state should ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the general public during the race.

The court also directed the state government that during the conduct of the race, vehicles should have silencers as there are several hospitals in and around the racing circuit, adding that the state government should get opinions from experts for the next session.

The route for the race includes Flag Staff road, Anna Salai, Swami Sivananda Salai, Napier Bridge and Kamarajar Salai.

The court was hearing a batch of PILs seeking refraining the state from conducting the Formula 4 night street car race in Chennai.

The petitioners argued that even though there is an international-standard race track at Iringattukottai, the government is promoting street road race in Chennai.

The PILs pointed out that the state government, which will not any revenue from the race, is investing Rs 42 crore for the race, adding that a private body -- Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd -- is making money at the expense of the state which is against the law.

The state Advocate General (AG), however, responded that conducting the F4 street race was a policy decision and cannot be challenged in the court.

The AG also told the court that the state will receive money through the sale of tickets.

