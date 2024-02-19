Knowing Personal Stories Of Indian Fans Was Special, Solskjaer Reflects On Connections Made On India Tour

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Manchester United legendary player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reckoned his trip to India as a special moment in his life and stated that his personal connection with the Indian fans was the highlight of the tour for him.

Solskjaer came to India on a three-city tour from February 9 to 11 that started in Bengaluru and ended in Delhi via Mumbai. Fans from across the country gathered in large numbers at the airport and the hotel where he stayed in all the cities to get a glimpse of the former Manchester United manager and player. "It's been a long way and it's been brilliant for me. It was a special experience especially when you meet people 1 to 1 and they have got their own personal stories, that's what's been more special during the tour," stated Solskjaer while looking back to his maiden Indian visit.

Fans also got an opportunity to meet Solskjaer during the gala dinners held in all three cities.

Solskjaer further said, "Fans have given me some letters as well but you know when grown men come up to you and they shiver and shake and say that I am so nervous infront of you, I need to tell you this quite special story, and that thing sticks with you. Of course, all the events have been really special, I saw a sand artist who created my journey which was incredible. It took me by surprise as I had never seen one of them before, so it was a special experience."

While his India trip was orchestrated by ardent Manchester United fan and founder of Ace of Pubs -- India's largest quizzing company, Tilak Gaurang Shah and the success of the tour would only propel more such visits for the Red Devil fans in India.

The Baby-faced Assassin's tour to India also gave a new lease of life to not only Manchester United fans but football fans in general and ignited a burgeoning enthusiasm and love for the sport.

