Kuwaiti Military Official Praises Deep Ties With Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Mershed

AMMAN, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and Jordan enjoy "deep" bilateral relations across various fields, while military ties have seen the most notable growth, said a Kuwaiti military official on Monday.

More military cooperation between Kuwait and Amman has paved the way for progress in relations, Kuwaiti National Guard Major General Dr. Faleh Shujaa said in a statement after putting his signature on a bilateral military deal with Amman.

The military pact with the Hashemite Kingdom, which dates back to 2017, comprises numerous joint military drills and training courses, which allow the militaries of both nations the chance to exchange their knowhow with one another, he said.

Ahead of joint military committee talks slated for Kuwait early next year, he said such gatherings are instrumental in propelling relations to greater levels. (end)

