Qatari Official Praises Kuwait Amir's Visit To Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- The Qatar Chamber's Chairman of the Board of Directors, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim, on Monday praised the strong fraternal relations between Qatar and Kuwait, pointing out the importance of the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to Doha.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported on behalf of Sheikh Khalifa that the Qatari-Kuwaiti relations are historic and rooted at all levels. There is great interest on the part of the wise leadership in both countries to develop them towards broader horizons.

He pointed out that trade between Qatar and Kuwait has witnessed remarkable development in recent years, as trade exchange in the last three years achieved a growth of 88 percent, reaching 7.79 billion riyals (USD 2 billion) in the year 2023, compared to 4.12 billion riyals (about USD one billion) in the year 2020.

Sheikh Khalifa noted that the shipping line between Hamad Port and the Kuwaiti Port of Shuwaikh contributes significantly to increasing the volume of trade exchange and provides an ideal service in transporting goods, especially food and other materials, to and from Qatar regularly.

Moreover, he stressed that the Qatari and Kuwaiti private sectors can play an important role in developing these ties by establishing companies, commercial alliances and investment projects. (end)











MENAFN19022024000071011013ID1107870826