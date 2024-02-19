UN Experts Warn Against Israeli Violations On Palestinian Women

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- A group of UN experts warned on Monday that the Israeli violations against women and girls in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank amount to serious crimes under international criminal law.

In a joint press statement from Geneva, the experts condemned the arbitrary executions that took place against Palestinian women, girls, their family members, and children, especially those carrying white badges.

The experts called for an urgent independent and impartial investigation into these acts, as they represent serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, stressing the right of the victims and their families to justice.

This joint statement was issued by a group of experts in the Special Procedures of the UN Human Rights Council, Special Rapporteur on violence against women, Reem Salem, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, and some experts from the working group on discrimination against women and girls. (end)

amk









